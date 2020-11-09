Tehran’s Milad Tower to go blue on World Pneumonia Day

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Milad Tower of Tehran will be lit up blue on Thursday evening November 12, 2020, as years before, on the occasion of World Pneumonia Day. According to Milad Tower public relations, Milad Tower will be lit up blue on World Pneumonia Day on November 12 from 9 pm to 10 pm along with 47 countries, 149 cities and 205 other monuments around the world.

Pneumonia is the single biggest infectious killer of adults and children – claiming the lives of 2.5 million, including 672,000 children, in 2019. This year World Pneumonia Day – on 12 November 2020 – will be held during a global pandemic that is dramatically increasing pneumonia deaths from COVID-19 and other causes.

COVID-19 could add 1.9 million to the death toll this year. This could increase ‘all-cause’ pneumonia deaths by more than 75%. No other infection causes this burden of death. Disruptions to healthcare services are estimated to cause up to an additional 2.3 million child deaths – 35% from pneumonia and newborn sepsis.