Zarif to Iran’s neighbors: Only together can we build a better future

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a sincere message to neighbors that relying on outsiders will bring no security and “we can build a better future together.”

“A sincere message to our neighbors: Trump’s gone in 70 days But we’ll remain here forever Betting on outsiders to provide security is never a good gamble We extend our hand to our neighbors for dialog to resolve differences Only together can we build a better future for all,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

Earlier in a separate message, Zarif said: “The American people have spoken. And the world is watching whether the new leaders will abandon disastrous lawless bullying of outgoing regime—and accept multilateralism, cooperation & respect for law.” “Deeds matter most Iran’s record: dignity, interest & responsible diplomacy,” he added.

