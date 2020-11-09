US : Indiana elect first Muslim State Senator of Palestinian descent

Democrat Qaddoura beat John Ruklchaus by 52% to 48%. He won by over 3,800 votes after 98% of the votes were counted, according to news agency.

“We did it! Only in America can someone immigrate to this country, work hard, and earn the trust of tens of thousands of voters to become the first Muslim State Senator in Indiana’s history. I will work hard every day to represent all Hoosiers – including the ones who did not vote for me,” he posted on Facebook.

Fady Qaddoura immigrated from Palestine 19 years ago to study computer science. He lost his home and lived a difficult period with his family after Hurricane Katrina that struck the United States.

Social and charitable societies helped him and his family to overcome this ordeal, and today he is the first Muslim member of Arab origin to support the Democratic Party.