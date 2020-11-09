Int’l Jurist Union condemns Muslim children’s detention in France

SHAFAQNA-The International Jurist Union head on Monday slammed the detention of four 10-year-old children in France , saying such steps would bloster racism and Islamophobia.

On Thursday, four children – three of them Turkish descent, one of Algerian descent – were held in police detention for more than 11 hours in Albertville, southeastern France, on false allegations of “justifying terrorism,” according to interviews with their parents.

Secretary General Necati Ceylan said in a press release that children should not be dragged into such tensions as they would be negatively affected pedagogically and psychologically, and such practices would pave way for racist, xenophobic and Islamophobic characters, AA reported.