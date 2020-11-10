Sadiq Khan: Trump singled me out ‘for no other reason’ than being Muslim

SHAFAQNA-

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told LBC he was singled out by the now-outgoing US President Donald Trump “for no other reason” than being Muslim

Speaking to LBC’s James O’Brien just days after Joe Biden won the race to the White House in the US Presidential Election, the Mayor said

James asked Mr Khan how he felt when Donald Trump attacked him personally putting him under an “astonishingly ugly spotlight.”

“Bring a Muslim ain’t easy, it isn’t easy,” Mr Khan said, adding “it’s never been harder to be a Muslim than the last four years.”

Expanding on what he meant, the Mayor told LBC that the world had “for the first time the leader of the free world, a mainstream politician perpetuating a view that Islam and the West are incompatible.”

He went on to say that President Trump had perpetuated a view that “all of us must be bad, or must be terrorist because of the actions of a very small minority.”

“Let’s be frank, the reason I was singled out was not because of any other reason,” he said, “than my faith.”

The Mayor of London said this led to Muslims around the world “carrying an additional weight” due to the actions and words of Donald Trump.

He added that many across the globe were not happy with the way Donald Trump treated minorities and people who were different to him.