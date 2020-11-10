Date :Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 | Time : 04:23 |ID: 180688 | Print

Biden plans to end US Muslim ban

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA-

On the first day of his presidency, president-elect Joe Biden intends to rescind Donald Trump’s travel bans on travellers from 13 countries, most either majority-Muslim or African nations, Al Jazeera reports.

Shortly after taking office in 2017, Trump issued an executive order that banned travellers from seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the United States.  The Trump administration reworked the order several times amid legal challenges and the Supreme Court upheld a version of it in 2018. The countries subject to entry restrictions have changed over the years. The bans could be easily undone as they were issued by executive order and presidential proclamation, according to policy experts, but lawsuits from conservatives could delay the process.

Biden wants the U.S. to rejoin the Paris climate accord. He would build upon President Barack Obama’s efforts to fight climate change. As part of his plan, Biden proposed $2 trillion in clean energy and infrastructure spending. Biden also wants net zero emissions by 2050.

Biden wants the U.S. to rejoin the World Health Organization. Coronavirus will remain at top of Biden’s agenda in 2021.

You might also like
From 9/11 Terrorists to 2020 Viruses: Dystopian Progress
Hindu nationalists in India use hate politics to scapegoat religious minorities
Video: Enormous Ashura march across the streets of Dearborn, Michigan
Imam to Muslims: Avoid going to US
Kim signed a "historic" agreement with an untrustworthy negotiator
More Lies on Iran: The White House Just Can’t Help Itself as New Facts Emerge
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *