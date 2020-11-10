Date :Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 | Time : 06:52 |ID: 180695 | Print

Unicef calls for action to address child malnutrition in Sahel

SHAFAQNA- In a statement, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Monday called for urgent action to address child malnutrition in n the Sahel .

UNICEF said the Nutrition Now campaign is a call for action, as the situation in the Sahel is deteriorating very fast. It said children born in the Sahel face multiple obstacles to survive and grow to their full potential, especially during their first years of life.

“It is time to act now, not only to immediately save children’s lives, but to prevent devastating long-term consequences for children and give them a better future,” said Marie-Pierre Poirier, UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa, according to AA.

 

