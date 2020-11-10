Date :Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 | Time : 07:13 |ID: 180699 | Print

Putin: Syrian refugees should return home

SHAFAQNA- Millions of Syrian refugees should start returning home to help reconstruction Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday. In the video call, Putin said that “international terrorism has been almost wiped out and return to civilian life should begin gradually”. Putin told al-Assad that a deal for Syria’s conflict should include the return of refugees and displaced people in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254. He added that the refugees “are people of working age and should work on rebuilding their country”, AlJazeera reported.

