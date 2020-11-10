Saudi Arabia bans names deemed ‘anti-Sharia’

Compound names such as Muhammad Saleh and Muhammad Mustafa are also no longer allowed in accordance with the new rules. It is tradition in several Arab countries to give a newborn a compound name either to commemorate two older relatives or out of custom to ward off the evil eye. However the agency has not offered an official explanation for the move, although is likely due to religious conformity in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

This is not the first time Saudi Arabia issued a ban on names, in 2014 the Interior Ministry released a list of 51 names which contravened social and religious traditions or had Western origins, included were names such as Linda and Sandi. Abdul Nasser and Binyameen (Benjamin) were some of the prohibited Arabic names.