Date :Wednesday, November 11th, 2020

Shia Graph: Islamic Law on wearing black clothes in two months of Muharram and Safar

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Laws according to the Fatwa of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Question: Is the ruling on wearing black clothes in the two months of Muharram and Safar, Mustahabb (recommended) or Makruh??

Answer: It is decent and appropriate and is not Makruh.

 

