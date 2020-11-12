Shia Graph: Islamic Law on a person who does not perform Salaat

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/F66B277B-CDD7-41AD-80DB-D2C81556EEB8-e1605190194585.jpeg 702 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-12 14:10:012020-11-12 14:46:11Shia Graph: Islamic Law on a person who does not perform Salaat
SHAFAQNA- Islamic Laws according to the Fatwa of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.
Question: In what case the one who does not perform Salaat is Kafir (disbelieve) and is such a person also Najis??
Answer: Not performing Salaat does not cause Kofr (disbelief) ; even though not performing Salaat is considered to ne of the great sins.
