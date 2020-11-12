Date :Thursday, November 12th, 2020 | Time : 14:10 |ID: 180710 | Print

Shia Graph: Islamic Law on a person who does not perform Salaat

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Laws according to the Fatwa of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Question: In what case the one who does not perform Salaat is Kafir (disbelieve) and is such a person also Najis??

Answer: Not performing Salaat does not cause Kofr (disbelief) ; even though not performing Salaat is considered to ne of the great sins.

You might also like
Fayyad فیاض Contraception and Abortion of Illegitimate Fetus
Egypt: Daral-Ifta rejects reports on ‘Fasting’ Fatwa
Ayatollah Sistani's envoy meets with Chairman of parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s envoy says ISIS not related to Islam
Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s advice on the 5th anniversary of his fatwa against ISIS
PROSTRATING ON EARTH DURING SALAAT
What Motivated Sheikh al-Sadûq to Compile the Invaluable Book "Man lâ yahduruhu Al-Faqîh"?
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *