Biden won. What does it mean for American Muslims?

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: In the 46th US presidential election defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty and calls for social justice, a record number of Muslims have headed to the polls, and Joe Biden won. Now, after Muslims new found voices resonated loudly in battleground, they want to be part of the decisions that are being made at a national level. They expect thoughtful engagement on key issues and inclusion from the next administration, including considering Muslims for Cabinet and upper-level positions.

Joe Biden has a lot of plans for his first day as president. While some of those plans can be carried out on Day One, several other moves will run into familiar obstacles in the regulatory process that could drag out completion for months. And some of the items require congressional action, which can’t happen in a day and will grow increasingly unlikely if Republicans maintain control of the Senate as appears likely. Bill Carrick, a Democratic consultant to California Senator Dianne Feinstein said that the biggest thing he can do is to immediately change the tone, Bloomberg told.

He claims Muslim-Americans are essential to the American fabric, and working with Muslim-American communities is critical to ensuring that Muslim-Americans are uplifted and empowered, and that their issues of concern are addressed within US democracy. Carrick asserted that you can’t define an American by where their family comes from, what they look like, or what faith they follow, According to Biden’s campaign page. Here’s a look at Biden’s plans for his first day in office and how they may impact on Lives of Muslims in the US:

First, Biden’s promise to protect Muslim’s constitutional and civil rights

Religious freedom is central principle upon which US nation was founded. But unfortunately, though, throughout America’s history, almost Muslims has been the target of discrimination at one point or another.

Most recently, Muslim communities in the U.S. have faced a disturbing wave of bigotry and outright hostility. From religiously motivated discrimination and attacks on existing and proposed Islamic centers to vicious rhetoric from president, Muslims in America are being unfairly targeted simply for exercising their basic constitutional right to religious liberty. Now, Biden has promised to protect constitutional and civil rights of Muslim-Americans.

Second, US Muslim ban set to end

Earlier Biden criticised Trump policies and cautioned that his administration’s anti-Muslim bias hurts US economy and betrays US values, and Prohibiting Muslims from entering the country is morally wrong, and there is no intelligence or evidence that suggests it makes our nation more secure.

In a similar vein, on the first day of his presidency, he intends to rescind Donald Trump’s travel bans on travellers from 13 countries, most either majority-Muslim or African nations. The bans could be easily undone as they were issued by executive order and presidential proclamation, according to policy experts, but lawsuits from conservatives could delay the process.

Third, Fighting the growing spike in hate crimes

Despite comprising only 1% of the population, according to FBI statistics, nearly 15% of religion-based hate crimes were committed against Muslim-Americans in 2018. Biden has showed his willingness to directly address the rise in hateful attacks, fix long-standing issues with how the government reports and deals with hate crimes, and enact legislation prohibiting someone convicted of a hate crime from purchasing or possessing a firearm. He want to ensure that US government’s engagement with Muslims is not viewed through a security lens.

In October, in a video message to Muslim Advocates, a civil rights organisation, Biden also promised to push lawmakers for legislation to fight the growing spike in hate crimes in the US. “I’ll push Congress to pass hate crimes legislation,” Biden added, according to Hindustantimes.

Fourth, Muslims would serve in US administration

Biden has vowed to include Muslim Americans in every social and political aspect in his administration. He says Muslims would serve ‘at every level’ in his administration.

Fifth, Expanding healthcare for Muslims

In Biden’s campaign page dedicated to Muslims, he promises to expand healthcare for them, regardless of their income or race. Biden declared that every American – regardless of gender, race, income, disability should have access to affordable and quality health care.

Sixth, Investing in Muslim economic mobility

Biden aims to invest in Muslim-Americans’ economic mobility by increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, strengthening public and private sector unions and addressing the pay gap, Nation told.

Seventh, Restoring tradition of honoring Muslim-American communities

Biden claimed that Muslim community haven’t always gotten the respect or representation they deserve under the Trump administration. Biden showed his willingness to restore the Obama Administration’s tradition of honoring Muslim-American communities for their distinct contributions to American life. He promised to start with restoring the White House Eid celebration and filling the position of Muslim-American Liaison in the White House Office of Public Engagement, both eliminated by Donald Trump, to ensure a wide range of Muslim-American voices are heard within his administration.

Eighth, Creating a safe environment in school for Muslim children

In a study conducted by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU), 42% of Muslims reported that at least one of their children had been bullied in the past year due to their religion — something no child should ever experience. Biden underscored that every child should receive a good education, their gender, the color of their skin, their religion, whether they have a disability, or their parent’s income.

“We plan to join other American Muslim leaders and organisations in ensuring that the Biden administration fulfills these promises and , we also plan to continue holding our government accountable when it errs,” said Nihad Awad, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)’s national executive director, Aljazeera reported.

Now, the Muslim community would like to see change. In addition to revoking the travel ban, Muslims want Biden to deliver on promises the campaign made in community meetings to end “the unfair linking” of Muslims with national security .