Islamic Laws

Islamic Law on the right of a girl to cancel her engagement

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Laws according to the Fatwa of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Question: Has a girl the right to cancel her engagement to a person whom she is engaged to for a while or not??

Answer: If Nikah Sermon has not been recited, the girl is free to decide and can change her mind.

