Islamic Law on the right of a girl to cancel her engagement

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/0A2378A4-CCD9-4C4B-BBD5-F876443C9057-e1607326359481.jpeg 753 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-07 07:33:372020-12-07 07:33:37Islamic Law on the right of a girl to cancel her engagement
Date :Monday, December 7th, 2020 | Time : 07:33 |ID: 180718 | Print
You might also like
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s important Fatwa on mourning ceremony of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Muharram 1442 AH
Drawing, Painting, and Portraits Attributed to the Infallible Imams (a.s.): The Fatwas of Grand Ayatullah Sistani
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!