What are the indicators of a strong society?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: The strength of the world depends on four kinds of individuals.

The scholar who acts upon his/her knowledge. The ignorant who does not avoid learning. The wealthy who gives to the poor from his/her wealth. The poor who does not sell his/her religion to his/her world.

Therefore, when all the above-mentioned cases are acted upon in a society, that society is a strong one [1].

[1] Qorarul Hekam, Vol. 2, Page 542.