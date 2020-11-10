Date :Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 | Time : 09:51 |ID: 180730 | Print

What are the indicators of a strong society?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: The strength of the world depends on four kinds of individuals.

  1. The scholar who acts upon his/her knowledge.
  2. The ignorant who does not avoid learning.
  3. The wealthy who gives to the poor from his/her wealth.
  4. The poor who does not sell his/her religion to his/her world.

Therefore, when all the above-mentioned cases are acted upon in a society, that society is a strong one [1].

[1] Qorarul Hekam, Vol. 2, Page 542.

