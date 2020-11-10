Message of Saudi King to Merkel

SHAFAQNA- The King of Saudi Arabia, in contact with Angela Merkel, condemned the cartoons insulting the Prophet (PBUH) and the terrorist attack in Europe.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia made a telephone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In this call, he stressed the need to confront any extremism and terrorism.

In his contact with Merkel, King Salman stressed: “Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the recent terrorist attacks in France and Austria, just as we strongly condemn the insult to the great Prophet (PBUH). Freedom of expression must have a moral value so that it promotes respect and coexistence between nations, and not as a tool for the spread of hatred and cultural and civilizational confrontation.”

