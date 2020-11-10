Saudi Ambassador to Iraq: We try to work with al-Kazemi on region

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Iraq, stating that the relations between the two countries have witnessed many changes in recent years, said: Saudi Arabia seeks to cooperate with Al-Kazemi, the Prime Minister of Iraq and expand its relations with this country.

Abdul Aziz Al Shammari, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Iraq, said in a press release on the occasion of the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Iraqi Council in Baghdad: The meeting is aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries and exploring ways to discuss many common issues between the two sides in the political and economic fields.

He added: “The visit of the Saudi delegation to Baghdad to hold a coordination council (Saudi-Iraqi) is aimed at examining many economic issues that are in the interest of both countries.”

Al Shammari also stressed the Saudi government’s desire to establish strong and strategic relations with Iraq, saying that relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia have seen significant progress since the reopening of the Saudi embassy in Iraq in 2016.

