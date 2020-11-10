Umrah pilgrims visit Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Foreign Umrah pilgrims have visited the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque or Al Masjid an Nabawi for the first time after months. According to Youm7.com website, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque has shared photos of the foreign pilgrims who have arrived in Medina and visited the Mosque.

They, along the domestic worshippers who regularly visit the Mosque, are required to observe the health protocols, such as by wearing masks, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the third phase of gradual resumption of Umrah, 160 to 170 Muslims are allowed to visit the Prophet’s Mosque at a time, the Deputy President of the Affairs of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque Mohammed Al-Khodari said on Monday. Approximately, 4,000 to 5,000 Muslims visited the Mosque by the end of the day, Al-Khodari said.