Qatar charity launches Quranic course for children

SHAFAQNA– IQNA: Qatar Charity (QC)’s department of Centers for Community Development has launched the ‘Al-Qaida Al-Noorania’ course as part of the programs of its ‘Noon’ platform, which is concerned with remotely teaching and training.

The course, launched with the participation of 20 male and female students, aims to teach them the Holy Quran and the phonetic rules of Quranic recitation in addition to improving their level of reading and writing in Arabic, QC has said in a statement.

The Qatar Charity department of Centers for Community Development has said registration is still on for the course, which is offered every Monday and Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. Qualified instructors will teach the students remotely during the three-month course