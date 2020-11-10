US Muslim communities have become a fixture in disaster relief efforts

SHAFAQNA- This has greatly changed over the past 15 years as Muslims-led disaster relief organizations have widened their efforts and presence in the US tackling natural disasters hitting homes and communities.

With groups like Islamic Relief USA and ICNA Relief, Muslim volunteers are becoming a fixture on the disaster relief landscape.

“It’s progressed now to where if (a disaster) happens, there’s actually the expectation that Muslims do something,” said Chris Blauvelt, who founded the Muslim crowdfunding site LaunchGood in 2013, aboutislam reported.

Solidarity among the community members is one of the strategies that Islam uses to protect the vulnerable.