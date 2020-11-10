Saeb Erekat,longtime Palestinian peace negotiator , dies at 65 after Covid-19 infection

SHAFAQNA- Saeb Erekat, longtime Palestinian peace negotiator , died at 65 after Covid-19 infection.

Erekat was involved in nearly every round of peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians going back to the landmark Madrid conference in 1991 .

Over the next few decades, Erekat was a constant presence in Western media, where he tirelessly advocated for a negotiated two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, defended the Palestinian leadership and blamed Israel for the failure to reach an agreement, Al Jazeera reported.