EU urges Myanmar to include Rohingya Muslims in voting

SHAFAQNA- The European Union on Monday urged Myanmar authorities to include the Rohingya Muslims in the electoral process.

“The EU continues to call for the full inclusion of all ethnic, religious and minority groups of the country, including the Rohingya community, and for ensuring the legitimate civil and political rights of all,” EU Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said in a statement.

“We look forward to by-elections being held at the earliest possible in those constituencies where November polls could not take place. This also is crucial for the democratic process”, AA reported.