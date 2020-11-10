Date :Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 | Time : 19:09 |ID: 180842 | Print

EU urges Myanmar to include Rohingya Muslims in voting

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The European Union on Monday urged Myanmar authorities to include the Rohingya Muslims in the electoral process.

“The EU continues to call for the full inclusion of all ethnic, religious and minority groups of the country, including the Rohingya community, and for ensuring the legitimate civil and political rights of all,” EU Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said in a statement.

“We look forward to by-elections being held at the earliest possible in those constituencies where November polls could not take place. This also is crucial for the democratic process”, AA reported.

You might also like
Myanmar Rohingya Muslims Abandoned
Myanmar Must Protect Rohingya Muslim Rights: OIC
Mob destroys mosque as religious, ethnic tension rises in Myanmar
Starving Muslims in Myanmar
Rouhani: We hope Rohingya Muslims can return to their country as fast and as safe as possible
Rohingya Muslims to mark 3rd 'genocide' anniversary
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *