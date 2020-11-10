Joint statement by Iraq & Saudi Arabia to increase cooperation

SHAFAQNA- The fourth meeting of the Joint Coordination Council between Iraq and Saudi Arabia was held today (Tuesday) in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

A statement from the Saudi government said the two sides had agreed on nine points to increase cooperation.

In the statement, Iraq and Saudi Arabia have been considered as two brother countries that have many areas of cooperation and intend to cooperate in the energy, security and military, cultural and media and Islamic affairs, agriculture, economy, trade, investment, education and sports, Cross-border, financial and banking fields.

The statement also said that the Arar crossing on the Iraqi-Saudi border would be reopened soon.

