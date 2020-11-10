Date :Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 | Time : 22:46 |ID: 180868 | Print

Knesset ratifies agreement to normalize relations with Bahrain

SHAFAQNA- The Knesset (Israeli parliament) ratified a compromise agreement with Bahrain today, Tuesday.

The Knesset approved the agreement with 62 votes in favor and 14 against from a total of 120 members of parliament.

Two weeks ago, the Israeli  government approved an agreement to normalize relations between the regime and Bahrain; An agreement signed in Washington under the supervision of Donald Trump.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

