https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/5D4E7A35-34A6-408E-A3E7-FA4264CFD998.jpeg 384 640 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-10 22:46:162020-11-10 22:46:16Knesset ratifies agreement to normalize relations with Bahrain
Knesset ratifies agreement to normalize relations with Bahrain
SHAFAQNA- The Knesset (Israeli parliament) ratified a compromise agreement with Bahrain today, Tuesday.
The Knesset approved the agreement with 62 votes in favor and 14 against from a total of 120 members of parliament.
Two weeks ago, the Israeli government approved an agreement to normalize relations between the regime and Bahrain; An agreement signed in Washington under the supervision of Donald Trump.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!