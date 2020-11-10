A two-week national quarantine announced in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA– The Lebanese presidency has announced a nationwide quarantine for two weeks from November 14 to 30 to prevent a dangerous outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The Lebanese Supreme Defense Council, in a meeting today (Tuesday) at the Baabda Palace in Beirut, chaired by Lebanese President Michel Aoun, in orde to prevent the dangerous outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country and to support the medical staff decided that from November 14 to November 30, all commercial, cultural and entertainment centers except airports will be closed and national quarantine will be applied in the country.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab also told a news conference after the meeting that the decision was taken after an increase in the number of patients and that the period would be extended if the people did not follow the precautionary measures.

He added: “We have asked the security forces to cooperate and assist in intensifying quarantine monitoring.”

This is despite the fact that national quarantine has already been implemented in this country, but it has been ineffective due to inefficiency, and according to some, this is a loss to the people and their business in the current economic conditions in Lebanon.

