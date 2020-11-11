Date :Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 | Time : 06:40 |ID: 180901 | Print

Pakistan’s Imran Khan calls for stand against Islamophobia

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Pakistan on Tuesday called on member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to stand against Islamophobia and neo-Nazism across the globe.

“We must oppose all extremist and xenophobic ideologies, including racist ideologies inspired by neo-Nazism and Islamophobia, and call for focusing on building interfaith and cross-cultural bridges,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his address to the 20th meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council.

Imran Khan said that “We must continue to call for mutual respect of all religions and beliefs, and for fostering a culture of fraternity and peace, including in our own region and beyond”, AA reported.

 

 

You might also like
Leader of Anjuman Shari Shian concerned about Kashmiri prisoners condition
Pakistan condemns Charlie Hebdo's action
Pakistan, Iran speakers discuss recent Pakistan-India tensions and Kashmir situation
Pakistani Shia political faction is hacked
Casey Coffee with a Muslim event aims to promote tolerance
An old photo of Ashura ceremony in Peshawar, Pakistan
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *