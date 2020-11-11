Pakistan’s Imran Khan calls for stand against Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA- Pakistan on Tuesday called on member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to stand against Islamophobia and neo-Nazism across the globe.

“We must oppose all extremist and xenophobic ideologies, including racist ideologies inspired by neo-Nazism and Islamophobia, and call for focusing on building interfaith and cross-cultural bridges,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his address to the 20th meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council.

Imran Khan said that “We must continue to call for mutual respect of all religions and beliefs, and for fostering a culture of fraternity and peace, including in our own region and beyond”, AA reported.