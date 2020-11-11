Can doubt and suspicion lead to Shirk?

SHAFAQNA – Doubt is usually fifty-fifty and suspicion is the inclination towards the truth but not at the level of knowledge or certainty. These cases lead to Shirk (polytheism), because when the human being has no certainty about the totality of the existence or God and wants to act based on doubt and suspicion, naturally will not see the truth or see it partially and when makes a judgment, does it based on the same partial recognition of the truth.

The consequence of such behaviour in the areas of thought and theoretical matters is that the human being will not judge or behave based on the truth. When the human being sees the effect of the doctor or the medicine, thinks that they are effective, but the cure and the effect of anything is designated by God and if it is not God’s Will, the doctor or medicine have no effect. Shirk in these cases are the result of the same doubt and suspicion that is from inadequate knowledge or ignorance. These cases are clearly mentioned in the Ayahs of the holy Quran: Ayah 62 of Surah Hud; Ayahs 22 and 148 of Surah Al-An’am; Ayahs 35, 36, and 66 of Surah Yunus.