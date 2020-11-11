Date :Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 | Time : 10:06 |ID: 180924 | Print

Why some questions have no answer?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that a person asked the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS): Can your God place the world inside an egg without the world getting small and the egg getting big? Imam Ali (AS) replied: Truly, Allah (SWT) cannot be described with inability, but what you have asked me about it, does not exist and has no ability to exist externally (non-existent) [1].

[1] Al-Tawhid, Sheikh Sadooq (RA), Bab 9, Hadith 5.

