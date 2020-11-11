https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/alii.jpg 187 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-11-11 10:06:172020-11-11 10:06:17Why some questions have no answer?
Why some questions have no answer?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that a person asked the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS): Can your God place the world inside an egg without the world getting small and the egg getting big? Imam Ali (AS) replied: Truly, Allah (SWT) cannot be described with inability, but what you have asked me about it, does not exist and has no ability to exist externally (non-existent) [1].
[1] Al-Tawhid, Sheikh Sadooq (RA), Bab 9, Hadith 5.
