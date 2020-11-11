Bahraini PM passed away

SHAFAQNA- The Royal Court of Bahrain announced today (Wednesday) the death of “Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa”, the Prime Minister of Bahrain.

By order of Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, the royal court announced the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister of the country.

The funeral of the Bahraini Prime Minister will take place immediately after his body arrives in Bahrain in a brief ceremony with the presence of only a small number of his relatives.

The court of the Kingdom of Bahrain did not mention the reason of the death of the Prime Minister of this country and only announced that he died this morning (Wednesday) in a hospital in the United States (Mayo Clinic).

On the other hand, the King of Bahrain has declared a week of public mourning following the death of the Prime Minister of the country and has ordered the half-raising of the country’s flag and the three-day closure of government offices from Thursday.

The Bahraini news agency reported yesterday that Prime Minister Al Khalifa had sent a message of condolences to Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, for the death of Saeb Erekat, the executive secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English