Fourth round of Lebanon-Israel border talks begin in Ras Al-Naqoura

SHAFAQNA- The fourth round of border talks between Lebanon and the Israel began this morning (Wednesday) at a UNIFEL-affiliated center in the Ras Al-Naqoura area of ​​Lebanon. The talks are aimed at delineating the maritime borders between Lebanon and occupied Palestine under the UN’s auspices and mediated by the United States between the Lebanese and Israeli armies.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Lebanese Army for Operations Brigadier General Pilot Bassam Yassin, Brigadier General of the Lebanese Navy Mazen Boussous, Dr. Najib Musa, expert on cross-border conflicts, and Wissam Shabat, a member of the Lebanese Petroleum Authority, will form the Lebanese delegation in the talks.

It is worth mentioning that these negotiations are taking place under the strict security measures of the Lebanese army and the UN forces, and the Lebanese delegation has provided documents, evidences and maps proving Lebanon’s right to maritime water borders under the 1430-square-kilometer International Maritime Law.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English