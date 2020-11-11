https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/7216C6CF-8C91-402E-BB94-683618DA8A1F.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-11 13:29:392020-11-11 15:31:31Photos: Great celebration of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Shia Muslims in Saudi Arabia
Photos: Great celebration of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Shia Muslims in Saudi Arabia
SHAFAQNA- The great celebration of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was held at the Al-Masala Mosque in the Shia city of Qatif in eastern Saudi Arabia. On the sidelines of this celebration, an exhibition entitled “Helping the Holy Prophet (PBUH)” was held.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
