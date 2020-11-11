Date :Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 | Time : 13:29 |ID: 180967 | Print

Photos: Great celebration of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Shia Muslims in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-  The great celebration of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was held at the Al-Masala Mosque in the Shia city of Qatif in eastern Saudi Arabia. On the sidelines of this celebration, an exhibition entitled “Helping the Holy Prophet (PBUH)” was held.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

