https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/E13B6351-4B29-4CBB-B2EF-5EFF8926ED0F.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-11 13:50:082020-11-11 13:50:08Hazrat Masoumeh’s (S.A) holy shrine decorated by flowers on anniversary of her arrival in Qom
Hazrat Masoumeh’s (S.A) holy shrine decorated by flowers on anniversary of her arrival in Qom
SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh (S.A), was decorated with flowers on the occasion of the anniversary of her arrival in Qom.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!