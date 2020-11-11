Date :Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 | Time : 13:50 |ID: 181003 | Print

Hazrat Masoumeh’s (S.A) holy shrine decorated by flowers on anniversary of her arrival in Qom

SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh (S.A), was decorated with flowers on the occasion of the anniversary of her arrival in Qom.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

