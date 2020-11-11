https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/1-9.jpg 787 1180 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-11 16:14:322020-11-11 16:14:32Photos:Beautiful mosque in Indonesia’s Malang
Photos:Beautiful mosque in Indonesia’s Malang
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Masjid Tiban is a beautiful mosque in Indonesia and a tourist attraction in Malang. Masjid Tiban has been built in a 6-hectare plot of land. Azure, which is the dominant color in the ten-story building, has given it special beauty. The mosque’s architecture is a mixture of Arab, Thai and East Java.
