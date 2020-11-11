Date :Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 | Time : 16:14 |ID: 181034 | Print

Photos:Beautiful mosque in Indonesia’s Malang

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Masjid Tiban is a beautiful mosque in Indonesia and a tourist attraction in Malang. Masjid Tiban has been built in a 6-hectare plot of land. Azure, which is the dominant color in the ten-story building, has given it special beauty. The mosque’s architecture is a mixture of Arab, Thai and East Java.

