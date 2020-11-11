Iran satisfied with Pakistan’s efforts for joint border security: Zarif

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran says his country is satisfied with the actions of Pakistan and its army to ensure security and guard the common borders. Talking to IRNA after holding a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif said: “We are very satisfied with the level of cooperation we are receiving from Pakistan and from the army for the security of the border”.

“Of course we can do better both of us and we have agreed today on establishing various joint cooperation committees on border issues, immigration, terrorism,” he said. Zarif added we are appreciative of the fact that Pakistan is putting a fence on the border and also putting several garrisons in the border.

In response to an IRNA reporter’s question, he said we have a very good discussion on border cooperation, including border markets as well as opening a new border crossing in Rimdan-Gabd which will happen hopefully within a week. While talking to reporters he said today we discussed bilateral relations, expanding regional cooperation, the situation in the Persian Gulf, the JCPOA, normalization of relations between some countries, and the Zionist regime, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.