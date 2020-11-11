Date :Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 | Time : 19:32 |ID: 181084 | Print

Saudi Arabia: Several injured in explosion at WWI memorial in Jeddah

SHAFAQNA- At least three people were injured when an explosive device stuck an international ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Hours after the incident, local authorities said a Greek national and a Saudi security officer were wounded in what they described as a “cowardly” attack. The British government said one UK national also suffered minor injuries.

The Saudi statement carried by state news agency SPA said an investigation was under way and confirmed that several consuls were present, AlJazeera reported.

 

