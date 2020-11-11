Date :Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 | Time : 18:16 |ID: 181090 | Print

Friday Prayers Canceled in Algeria Again Due to Coronavirus

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Algeria’s Ministry of Religious Affairs announced the cancellation of Friday prayers in the country’s Mosques as of November 13. The move has been taken given the rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Algeria, it said, RT Arabic reported. Algeria’s Grand Mosque, the world’s third-biggest and Africa’s largest, was launched last month.

The North African country started reopening its mosques in August for the first time in five months, gradually relaxing one of the world’s longer virus confinement periods. Algeria has recorded more than 63,000 coronavirus infections, with 2,077 deaths.

You might also like
Lebanon needs two-weeks of lockdown, Health Minister says
Doors of Imam Ridha's (A.S) holy shrine closed to avoid Coronavirus spread
Italy To Close All Schools And Universities
30,000 worshippers perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque
London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled
Ramadan 2020 will definitely be one to remember
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *