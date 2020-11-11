Friday Prayers Canceled in Algeria Again Due to Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Algeria’s Ministry of Religious Affairs announced the cancellation of Friday prayers in the country’s Mosques as of November 13. The move has been taken given the rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Algeria, it said, RT Arabic reported. Algeria’s Grand Mosque, the world’s third-biggest and Africa’s largest, was launched last month.

The North African country started reopening its mosques in August for the first time in five months, gradually relaxing one of the world’s longer virus confinement periods. Algeria has recorded more than 63,000 coronavirus infections, with 2,077 deaths.