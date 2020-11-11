Russia says its coronavirus vaccine is 92 % effective

SHAFAQNA- Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, is 92% effective, according to interim trial results, the country’s sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.

The results are based on data from the first 16,000 trial participants to receive both shots of the two-dose vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has been backing its development and marketing it globally, said. The analysis was conducted after 20 participants in the trial developed COVID-19 and examined how many had received the vaccine versus a placebo.

RDIF said the Russian trial would continue for six more months and data from the study will also be published in a leading international medical journal following a peer review, AlJazeera reported.