Assad : US pressure obstructing return of refugees

SHAFAQNA- Syrian President Bashar al Assad condemned US sanctions and pressure on Syria’s neighbours for the reticence of more than 5 million refugees who fled the conflict there to return.

“There are many hurdles,” Assad said on Wednesday , at the opening of a conference in Damascus, co-hosted by Moscow.

He said millions of refugees were being forced to stay in host countries by “pressure or intimidation” and that host states were enticing them financially while benefiting from international aid for them, Reuters reported.

