Pope vows to ‘uproot evil’ of sexual abuse in Catholic Church

SHAFAQNA-  After the release of a report on the Vatican’s mishandling of the case of ex-U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, Pope Francis on Wednesday vowed to put an end to sexual abuse in the Church.

“ I renew my closeness to the victims of every abuse and the commitment of the Church to uproot this evil,” Francis said at his weekly general audience.

The 450-page report said the late Pope John Paul II promoted McCarrick in 2000 despite rumours of his sexual misconduct, one of a series of failings by popes and officials who let him rise through the ranks regardless of repeated allegations against him, Reuters reported.

