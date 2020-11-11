Date :Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 | Time : 20:50 |ID: 181125 | Print

UN calls for investigation into beheading of villagers in Mozambique

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The UN chief expressed shock over recent reports of beheading, and kidnapping of women and children in northern Mozambique’, calling on authorities to conduct an investigation into these incidents.

António Guterre called ”on all parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law.” The UN chief reiterated the commitment to support the people and Mozambique government in addressing the humanitarian needs and preventing the spread of violent extremism.

An armed militant group attacked several villages in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province between Nov. 6 and 8, decapitated more than 50 people and kidnapped others, including women and children, AA reported.

You might also like
UN chief calls for rejecting of hate speech and xenophobia
UN: 13M people in need of humanitarian aid in Sahel region
UN: Home countries of Daesh members must agree to take them back
Iran UN envoy: First victims of US ‘economic massacre’ are Children
UNICEF chief: Despite partial ceasefire, still Children are dying in Yemen war
Terrorism victims must never be forgotten: UN
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *