UN calls for investigation into beheading of villagers in Mozambique

SHAFAQNA-The UN chief expressed shock over recent reports of beheading, and kidnapping of women and children in northern Mozambique’, calling on authorities to conduct an investigation into these incidents.

António Guterre called ”on all parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law.” The UN chief reiterated the commitment to support the people and Mozambique government in addressing the humanitarian needs and preventing the spread of violent extremism.

An armed militant group attacked several villages in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province between Nov. 6 and 8, decapitated more than 50 people and kidnapped others, including women and children, AA reported.