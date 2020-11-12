Bahraini Crown Prince appointed as new Prime Minister

SHAFAQNA- Following the death of the Prime Minister of Bahrain, the Crown Prince of Bahrain was appointed as the new Prime Minister by the King.

The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, issued a decree this evening (Wednesday) appointing his eldest son, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, as the country’s new Prime Minister.

The Royal Court of Bahrain announced this morning the death of “Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa”, the Prime Minister and uncle of the King of the country in a US hospital.

Following that, the King of Bahrain, while announcing a week of public mourning in the country, ordered that the flag to be raised half-mast from tomorrow (Thursday) for three days and that government offices be closed.

It should be noted that Khalifa bin Salman died at 85, after assuming the post of Prime Minister of Bahrain for more than half a century.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English