Date :Thursday, November 12th, 2020 | Time : 01:38 |ID: 181144 | Print

Mosque in Germany receives another Islamophobic letter

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA-

A mosque in Germany’s western Duisburg city on Tuesday received a letter with Islamophobic and racist remarks for the third time.

The letter, sent to the Muradiye Mosque, included severe insults against Turks and Muslims.

Ramazan Ceylan, the chairman of the mosque administration, said: “We carry out our activities within the framework of social responsibility and try to contribute to the society in Germany. The perpetrators of the hate letters which were sent before could not have been found.”

The Muradiye Mosque, run by the Turkish-Muslim umbrella organization DITIB, had received anti-Muslim letters before.

You might also like
St. Louis Joins Billboard Campaign Challenging Myths About Islam, Muslims
Cham Muslims: Vietnam’s Isolated Islamic Community
Israel approves funds for ‘anti-Muslim hate group’ to fight BDS
History of Shi’i Imami Theology (1)
Chicago Mosques Welcome Non-Muslim Visitors
Just read the Quran, it’s all there
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *