Iraq reports more than 3000 coronavirus cases

SHAFAQNA- 50 people died from coronavirus in Iraq over the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally to 11,482, according to Health Ministry.

Iraq reported 3,198 coronavirus cases on Wednesday.The new cases took the total number of confirmed cases to 508,508 , AA reported.

Over 51.63 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 33.63 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.