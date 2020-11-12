https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/YEMEN-5.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-12 07:53:502020-11-12 07:53:50Yemenis suffer from lack of food and from diseases: UN Humanitarian Chief
Yemenis suffer from lack of food and from diseases: UN Humanitarian Chief
SHAFAQNA- Yemenis suffer from lack of food and from diseases, UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock said , urging parties to the conflict, Security Council members, donors and humanitarian organizations to end the suffering.
“Yemenis are not ‘going hungry’. They are being starved,” Lowcock said in a briefing to the UN Security Council. “Time is running out,” the humanitarian chief warned.
Lowcock urged donors to increase support, saying more than $200 million in pledges this year, including new funding announced in September, has still has not been paid, AA reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!