Azerbaijan: Call to prayer resounded in Shusha for the first time in 28 years

SHAFAQNA- The Adhan (call to prayer) resounded Wednesday in Nagorno-Karabakh’s  city of Shusha for the first time in 28 years. Footage on social media showed an Azerbaijani soldier reciting the Adhan at Shusha’s historical Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on Nov. 8 that Shusha had been liberated from Armenian occupation. Shusha was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992,  AA reported.

 

