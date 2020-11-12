The main point of Ayah 14 of Surah Al-Alaq

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 14 of Surah Al-Alaq Allah (SWT) warns: “Do you not know that Allah doth see?” Allah (SWT) warns the human beings that if due to their lack of recognition of God, they cannot see God’s presence, must know that God sees them and they are being observed and are under Divine Surveillance. It must be noted that believing in the Divine Supervision can create a feeling of mental relaxation in the human being and consequently create a healthy personality. All these supervision and surveillance are for the human being to realize that he/she is being monitored at all the times; therefore, the human beings must be very careful in all of their actions.