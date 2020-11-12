Is there a limit to asking religious questions?

SHAFAQNA – It is Wajib to ask some questions and religious questions and it is also Wajib to answer them. But although some questions have religious titles, they are Haram, and answering them as well as wasting time for answering them is also Haram. The religious duty requires silence and avoiding paying attention to them. It is clearly commanded in some verses of the holy Quran that ask questions about things which you do not know about them.

For example, in Ayah 43 of Surah Al-Nahl, it is stressed: “So if you do not know, ask from the people of Dhikr (meaning the Ulama and the scholars of any nation).” In some other verses of the holy Quran, asking some other questions with the religious titles are prohibited. For example, in Ayah 101 of Surah Al-Ma’idah, it is commanded by Allah (SWT): “O’ you who believe, do not ask about things which if they are disclosed to you, will upset you. Yet, if you ask about them while the Quran is being sent down, they shall be disclosed to you. Allah (SWT) is All-Forgiving, All-Forbearing.” [1]

[1] Beest Goftaar, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 187.