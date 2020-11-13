Germany holds training courses for Congregational Imams

SHAFAQNA- Osnabrück Islamic College will hold a two-year training course for Congregational Imams in Germany from April next year. The course, sponsored by the German Ministry of the Interior, is in German. It is also said that the Congregational Imams became acquainted with German values ​​and culture during this course.

The training of Congregational Imams in Germany has long been controversial. For more than 10 years, German Islamic societies have been teaching Congregational Imams in their own way inside and outside Germany. In recent years, however, federal government officials have criticized the way Congregational Imams are taught in Islamic societies. Now, officials at Osnabrück Islamic College, with the support of the Federal Ministry of the Interior, have decided to hold the first training course for Congregational Imams in German.

The course, which will begin in April 2021, will include seven sections: sermon instruction, Quran recitation, spiritual care, political training, devotional, social education, and social work.

According to Osnabrück Islamic College, a maximum of 30 people can participate in the course. The condition for admission to this course is to have a degree in Islamic theology and familiarity with the principles of Islam.

“We want to have good relations with all Islamic associations in Germany. The structure of the Islamic College of Osnabrück includes members of the Central Muslim Council and the German Maliki Union. There is also a group of well-known Islamic theologians and Muslims at the helm of the college,” said Schnauf Pegic, president of Osnabrück Islamic College.

“More than 60 years have passed since the permanent presence of Muslims in Germany, and now everyone has come to the conclusion that Islamic theology, like Christian or Jewish theology, should be considered in this country. I believe that the training of Congregational Imams in Germany is essential. In my opinion, when education is done in German, the values ​​and culture of this country are better transmitted,” said Bulent Ochar, a professor of Islamic theology at the University of Osnabrück.

Although training for Imams in Germany is being held at the request of the federal government and representatives of various German parties in the Bundestag, the plan also has many opponents.

Burhan Kesici, chairman of the German Islamic Council, is among those who oppose the plan to train Imams in German universities and educational institutions.

“In everyday life, studying theology alone cannot be effective for working as the Congregational Imam,” he said. Muslim citizens in Germany need the help of Imams to answer religious questions and to train religious matters practically, and many of them are dependent on the culture of their countries. As a result, knowing Islamic traditions and familiarity with countries of origin are very important for Imams.

According to him, members of the German Islamic Council want to make sure that this type of education does not mean that politicians interfere in the religious affairs of Muslims.

Bekir Altas, secretary general of the German Görüş National Islamic Society, is another critic of the federal government’s plan. “According to the German constitution, every religious community must be able to act independently in its own affairs and without government influence. This law also applies to Islamic societies. However, the subject of training Congregational Imams relates only to Islamic societies and the government should not interfere in it,” he said.

Ali Anlu, head of the DITIB Turkish-Islamic Union in Lower Saxony and Bremen, is another opponent of the federal government’s plan: “Training the Congregational Imams is not the duty of the government and should not interfere. Unfortunately, the federal government is using every possible means to control Islamic associations, and that is not a good thing at all.”

This news is originally published by Berlin Icro Persian and translated by Shafaqna English