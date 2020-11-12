Spiritual atmosphere of Umrah pilgrims in Prophet’s (PBUH) holy shrine +Photos

SHAFAQNA– The images published in cyberspace show the spiritual atmosphere of Umrah pilgrims who, after a long period of deprivation of pilgrimage to the two holy shrines, have been able to perform Umrah and pilgrimage to the holy shrine of the Prophet (PBUH) by observing health measures.

According to the photos published by the Office of the Masjid al Nabi on Twitter, the first group of foreign Umrah pilgrims who arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform the rituals of Umrah Mufradah visited the holy shrine of the Prophet (PBUH) in a spiritual atmosphere and in accordance with health protocols.

Pilgrims and worshipers follow precautionary measures, including the use of masks and social distance, to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

In this regard, the trusteeship of the Masjid al Nabi has facilitated the pilgrimage to the shrine of the Prophet (PBUH) for pilgrims by making full use of manpower and mechanics.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English