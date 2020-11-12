Rally to protest the continued detention of Sheikh Zakzaky in “Cape Town”+Photos

SHAFAQNA- A number of Shia and Sunni Muslims gathered in the South African capital to demand the unconditional release of the Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

A number of Shias and Sunnis gathered in Cape Town, the capital of South Africa, to protest the unjust detention of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky. They demanded the unconditional release of the Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English