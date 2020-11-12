Muslims dedicate food hamper fundraiser to families hurt by the pandemic in Toronto

SHAFAQNA-Helping the vulnerable during COVID-19 pandemic, a Rexdale mosque in Toronto organized food hamper fundraiser this week to provide 400 hampers a month to families hurt by the pandemic.

The Table of Mercy is the result of cooperation between International Muslims Organization of Toronto (IMO) mosque, Muslim Food Bank and Community Services, and the Canadian Council of Ahlu Sunnahn,Aboutislam reported.

“Only when we work collaboratively and collectively, are we able to ensure our aims and objectives to serve the community are being achieved in a more significant and effective way, especially at this time of crisis in the COVID-19 pandemic, when needs are greater than at any other time,” said Omar Farouk, IMO president, Toronto.com reported.